Monkeys freed from smuggling gang

A group of monkeys rescued from two cages in Nakhon Sawan on Friday. (Photo: Chalit Poomrueng)

Thirteen monkeys were rescued from a smuggling gang in Nakhon Sawan and released back into the wild on Friday.

On Sept 15, patrol police were informed of the smuggling by Chan Rattanawan, a resident of tambon Ban Dang in Banpot Pisai district.

Mr Chan said that while he was heading to his field, he saw a group of monkeys caught separately in blue net bags, which were hidden in two boxes.

The officers sent to the location rescued the monkeys and brought them to Banpot Pisai police station. They were later sent for a health check at the wildlife clinic of the Protected Area Regional Office 12.

The monkeys, eight males and five females, were weary and dehydrated. Some had bruises on their faces and bodies. The clinic provided treatment and sterilisation before returning them to their natural habitat.