Man arrested after botched penis-enlargement injection

Suspect tells police he had been providing services for 20 years despite having only Grade 9 education

Suspect Kittikorn Songsri (left) looks on as an officer examines material seized on Thursday from the Samut Sakhon townhouse where he carried out penis enlargement treatments. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A Samut Sakhon man who has been providing penis enlargement treatments for 20 years despite having no medical training has been arrested after one of his customers suffered a severe infection

Kittikorn Songsri, 36, was taken into custody following a sting operation on Thursday at the townhouse where he provided silicone injections and pearl implants, in tambon Om Noi of Krathum Baen district.

The suspect told arresting officers that he had only a Mathayom Suksa 3 (Grade 9) education but had begun teaching himself how to do implants when he was 14, said Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertparb, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD).

The arrest followed a complaint that Mr Kittikorn was providing pearl implant surgery, silicone augmentation and filler injections for penis enlargement via the “Mai Luai Modify” Facebook page.

One male customer reported developing a severe infection after he received a silicone injection. Even after receiving treatment, he still suffered pain and could not get an erection, he said.

CPPD police, working with officials from the Department of Health Service Support, arranged for an undercover officer to contact the suspect and pose as a prospective implant customer. When he arrived at Mr Kittikorn’s townhouse, officers raided the premises to arrest him.

Consumer protection police and health officials examine materials used in illegal penis enlargement treatments that caused a customer to suffer severe pain and infection. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

During questioning, Mr Kittikorn admitted he was not a doctor and had no medical practitioner’s licence. Beds and other equipment set up in his townhouse failed to meet hygiene standards, according to the arresting team.

Mr Kittikorn admitted he had only completed Mathayom Suksa 3 at a school in the southern province of Phangnga. He said he first learned how to implant pearls for penis enhancement when he was 14, and continued to develop his skills.

He had provided the implant and enlargement services for about 20 years and charged customers between 5,000 and 20,000 baht each. He told officers he usually had two or three customers a month.

Police initially pressed charges of running a medical clinic without permission and working as a doctor without a licence. He is being held in custody at CPPD sub-division 4 pending legal action.

Pol Maj Gen Witthaya advised the public that pearl implants or filler injections for penis enlargement could put them at risk of infection or erectile dysfunction. He also warned bogus doctors providing such services to stop doing so or face arrest.