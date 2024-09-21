Zoo denies 'Moo Deng' a prisoner

Pygmy hippo sensation Moo Deng at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. Khao Kheow Open Zoo

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has hit back after a foreign TikToker accused the zoo of imprisoning pygmy hippo "Moo Deng", insisting it operates in accordance with international standards.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy on Friday emphasised that his zoo has four main missions: conserving animal species, conducting valuable research, providing education and offering a relaxing experience for its guests.

As part of its mission to conserve animals, he noted that Khao Kheow Open Zoo, where the famous pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng is kept, breeds wild animals and returns them to their natural habitat. The zoo also recently released sarus cranes, banteng, and black-necked storks back into the wild.

The development came after a TikTok video titled "The Dark Truth Behind Moo Deng's Viral Fame" went viral. The video criticised Khao Kheow Open Zoo's keeping of young animals like Moo Deng, saying it caused them to lose their instincts, including their abilities to swim or hunt.

The little pygmy hippo was also featured in a recent X post by Jurassic World, a popular dinosaur film franchise.

The post includes a picture of Moo Deng, which was edited to make it look like he is standing among dinosaurs. The post's caption said: "Moo Deng, what are you doing here?"

The craze for Moo Deng has reportedly attracted more visitors to Khao Kheow Open Zoo, with the number of people rising from 800 to as many as 4,000 a day.