Volunteers push for central rescue app

Hearts as one: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at the Santi Maitri Building at Government House in Bangkok to preside over the 'Joining Force, Joining Hearts' event that saw agencies and representatives of rescue volunteer groups discuss ways of cooperating to help disaster victims on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Rescue volunteers from 12 organisations have proposed the government develop an app that would serve as a central digital command centre for rescue workers to ensure prompt assistance to disaster victims.

The request was made at Friday's "Joining Force, Joining Hearts" event, which Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over at the Santi Maitri Building in Government House.

Attendees included Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, relevant ministers and representatives of rescue volunteer groups and the private sector.

The premier thanked all agencies and individuals for their cooperation in assisting flood victims following the disastrous flooding in Chiang Rai.

During the event, the premier asked for suggestions on how the government could improve its work, support rescue efforts, and further relieve the people's hardships.

The Rescue Disaster Accident Team (RDAT) from the Siam Nonthaburi Foundation said the crisis reflected the lack of an online reporting system for rescue workers nationwide.

An app should be developed that connects all relevant agencies with the government as a central digital command centre, which could speed up rescue work.

A local rescue team in Mae Sai district said that even though they put their utmost effort into their mission, only 40% of rescues were carried out in time due to a lack of equipment.

Kasidit Teraprateep, a world jet ski champion and representative of the Jet Ski Association of Thailand, proposed a long-term solution to prevent flooding in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

He said the solution is to build a 2-kilometre flood barrier along the Mae Sai River by using poles to construct a road along the riverbank, which could be done quickly and with minimal cost.

The volunteer groups said that there is still a shortage of public utilities, care for bedridden patients in affected homes, and equipment in evacuation centres.

The Phetkasem Foundation urged the government to consider all income earned by charitable organisations to be exempt from tax and to support volunteers injured while on duty.

The foundation also asked that the government resolve road traffic issues that delay volunteers from reaching people in need, suggesting the authorities designate a special lane for rescue vehicles.