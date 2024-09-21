Marriage equality law likely by early 2025

Listen to this article

A couple hold a mockup of a marriage registration and a rainbow flag to support the enforcement of the Marriage Equality Bill at the Bangkok Arts and Cultural Centre on Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Civil society groups hope the Marriage Equality Bill will be announced in the Royal Gazette by Oct 2, with enforcement starting in January next year.

Waaddao Anne Chumaporn, founder of Bangkok Pride, said on Friday the bill passed the Senate on June 18 this year, and former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin already summited it for His Majesty the King's endorsement on July 4.

A bill must get royal endorsement and be announced in the Royal Gazette within 90 days, so the activist hopes it will be announced by Oct 2. After the announcement, the law will be enacted in about 120 days, which is early January next year, she said.

Ms Waaddao said if the bill does not receive royal endorsement within the timeframe, which would be a rare case, it will be sent back to parliament. Two-thirds of the parliament members will need to reapprove it so that the premier can submit it for royal endorsement again.

She said that if the bill does not receive the royal endorsement within 30 days, the government will have the full right to announce the enforcement of the law, according to Section 146 of the charter. In this case, the bill will be active after Jan 30, 2025. "We really hope the law will be in use soon," she said.

Ms Waaddao was speaking at the "From Being Ready to Get Married to the Day We Equally Get Married" event at the Bangkok Arts and Cultural Centre.

Vitit Muntarbhorn, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, said that when the bill is enforced, Thailand will join Taiwan and Nepal as the only Asian nations with a law ensuring the legal marriage status of same-sex couples.

"The Marriage Equality Bill will be one of the most gender-inclusive bills as it will amend around 60-70 sections in the Civil and Commercial Codes," he said.

Mr Vitit is also the first UN Independent Expert on Protection against Violence and Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.

He said that around 50 other laws, such as the Surrogacy Bill, Gender Recognition Bill, employment-related bills, and welfare-related bills, need to be amended to ensure equal and inclusive legal protections for LGBTQ+ communities in Thailand.

"These laws are crucial as they include the rights that LGBTQ+ deserve as human beings. At the same time, many of these current bills are sexist and marginalize LGBTQ+ people," he said.

He said other sectors, such as the business sector, can contribute significantly to a gender-inclusive society without waiting for a law to be in place.

Many businesses are starting to show their support through their workplace policies and benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and customers, he said.

"An anti-discrimination mentality is of a high value to create an inclusive society," he added.