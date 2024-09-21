Brother shot dead over land dispute

Conflict escalated after victim built house too close to his brother's property

LAMPANG - Police have arrested a man on charges of shooting a sibling to death over a land inheritance dispute in Muang Pan district of this northern province.

Officers investigating reports of a gunshot in a local village on Friday night found the body of Jaipan Wiwatphong, 55, dead of a shotgun wound to the chest.

The victim’s brother, Suchart, 52, was arrested at the scene.

According to the initial police report, Mr Suchart said he and his older brother had had a dispute over a land inheritance. He said their parents gave him the land in question, and his older brother said he would not take it.

Later on, however, the older brother asked for a share of the land to build a house, the suspect told police.

Mr Suchart said he gave part of the land to Jaipan and asked him to build the house farther away from his, but his brother refused to do so.

Arguments between the two escalated, and on Friday night, Jaipan brandished a hoe to threaten his brother, who responded with a gunshot, police said in their report.

Police charged the suspect with murder and violating the Firearms Act.