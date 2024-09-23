Thailand mulls welfare coverage for freelance workers

The government is considering granting freelance workers the same welfare protections accorded to workers who are registered with the Social Security Fund (SSF), on the condition that they pay income taxes.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, the government is in discussion with several agencies to set up a welfare system to protect freelance workers, such as tour guides, ride-hailing service drivers and riders, online content creators, and sex workers.

Under the new system, freelance workers could claim medical and other welfare benefits, just like other workers who have registered with the Social Security Office.

However, they must declare their income and pay the required taxes, he said.

Mr Sorawong said the move followed a discussion with representatives from various civil and labour advocacy groups, during which they outlined the potential challenges in setting up such a system.

Representatives from the Service Workers in Group Foundation (Swing) noted sex workers are calling for welfare benefits and legal protections, but many do not wish to reveal their identity due to the nature of their work, he said.

During the discussion, the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand stressed the urgent need to provide welfare protections to freelance workers in the tourism industry, noting their significant contribution to the country’s economy.

The inputs of various civil and labour advocacy groups will be used as the basis for a bill for welfare coverage for freelance workers, which the government plans to present in the next parliamentary session, he said.