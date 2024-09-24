Flooding still ravaging North

Vehicles wade through a flooded road in Chiang Rai on Monday. (Photo: Chiang Rai public relations office)

The flood situation in Chiang Rai remains critical as some areas in the province have been hit by more flash floods and landslides, inundating several villages and blocking a main road connecting the province with Chiang Mai.

Atipach Chomdang, director of the Hydrological Division Chiang Rai, on Monday issued a warning that excessive rainfall in Ban Pa Sang Pattana and Ban Rong in Wiang Pa Pao district could cause flash floods there.

According to him, heavy rain on Sunday night resulted in the Lao River overflowing in the district, affecting about 30 households in Pa Ngew, Ban Pong and Wiang sub-districts.

Mr Atipach also reported landslides in tambon Mae Chedi Mai, which blocked traffic in the area before local authorities removed the blockage.

Wiang Pa Pao Police Station's Facebook page recently posted pictures and video clips of flooded Highway 118, which links Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

According to the post, the flooded part of the highway is in Ban Pa Ngew village in tambon Pa Ngew. The flood forced the authorities to close the highway.

Banpachan School in tambon Wiang Ka Long was forced to close due to flooding.

Chiang Rai governor Puttipong Sirimat said he had met with local agencies to follow up on the province's flood recovery operations, including a "big clean-up" mission.

He said the authorities and volunteers have been helping to clean up public areas and private residences affected by the flooding, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups such as the disabled and elderly people.

The clean-up is expected to be completed by Sunday.

Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Monday that train services were halted by a landslide and flooding on the northern route between Lampang and Chiang Mai stations.

The suspension came after a landslide and runoff damaged the tracks between Mae Tan Noi station in Lampang and Tha Chompoo in Lamphun on Sunday night.

All northern-bound trains to Chiang Mai currently stop at Lampang station due to the situation.