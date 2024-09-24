Rain causes rush-hour traffic jams in Bangkok

Traffic builds up on Bangkok-bound Ngamwongwan Road at Khaerai intersection in Muang district in Nonthaburi on Tuesday morning. (Photo: @mrmongkhon1138 via @js100radio X account)

Several roads were flooded and morning traffic came almost to a standstill during rush hours on Tuesday morning as rain blanketed Greater Bangkok.

Traffic police radio and online broadcasters reported flooded roads in Din Daeng and other districts in the capital and Poochao Samingprai Road in Muang district on Samut Prakan, but all remained usable.

Traffic congestion was reported on all main roads leading into central Bangkok, including Ramkhamhaeng and Boromratchachonnani.

Moderate to heavy rain covered Bangkok and its vicinity in the morning as people left home for work. The eastern part of the capital and Samut Prakan were affected most, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). (continues below)

Graphic: Meteorological Department website

The Meteorological Department said the rain would continue on Tuesday afternoon and on until Friday.

The BMA allayed fears of possible major flooding, saying the Chao Phraya River level, measured at the water-gauge in Bang Sai district in Ayutthaya, was still manageable. The river was flowing at 1,031 cubic metres per second, well below the alert point of 2,500.