Imminent-flood alert for Chiang Mai city

People gather to watch the rising water level of the Ping River at the monitoring station near Nawarat Bridge, in Muang district of Chiang Mai on Tuesday. (Photo: Panumate Tanruksa)

CHIANG MAI: People living along the riverside in Chiang Mai are being strongly advised to move their belongings, including vehicles, to high ground as the Ping River is rising rapidly and expected to flood into the city on Tuesday night.

The imminent-flood warning was issued by Chiang Mai Municipality.

The Ping water level could reach the crisis point as early as 5pm. Tambon Nong Hoi and tambon Pa Dat were most at risk as the low terrain makes them prone to flooding, the municipal office said.

The river, which passes through the city, was 3.35 metres deep at Nawarat Bridge at 10am, had risen another 10 centimetres by noon and was continuing to rise rapidly. It could reach the crisis mark of 3.70 metres as early as 5pm, the warning said.

The municipality is livestreaming the Ping River at the bridge on its Facebook account, along with the message: "People should be prepared".

Some roads in the city were already flooded on Tuesday, but traffic was unaffected. (continues below)

Chiang Mai mayor Assanee Buranuprakorn at the monitoring station for the rising Ping River, near Nawarat Bridge on Tuesday. (Photo: Panumate Tanruksa)

Kuakul Manasamphansakul, the provincial irrigation chief, said a large volume of water was on its way to Chiang Mai after heavy rain drenched the upstream districts of Chiang Dao, Mae Taeng and Mae Rim on Monday night, and more rain was expected on Tuesday.

The Northern Meteorological Centre said Mae Rim reported the heaviest rainfall in the North on Monday night.

Weatherman Thapana Junkun said rain brought by a low pressure system from Vietnam would cover 80% of the northern region, but mainly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son. "People should be cautious about possible flash floods and runoff. People must drive carefully," he said.

Chiang Mai mayor Assanee Buranuprakorn said the monitoring centre near Nawarat Bridge was being staffed around the clock. Sandbags were being distributed to areas expected to be flooded when the river overflows, to build barriers against the water.