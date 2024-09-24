Better weather alert system due next year

Officials and volunteers prepare sandbags as the water level in the Nan River in Phichit province rose by 82cm on Tuesday, near the critical level. (Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui)

The cell broadcast service (CBS), which allows emergency weather warnings to be sent to all devices connected to mobile networks within a target area, will be up and running in the second quarter of next year, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

The comprehensive warning system is earmarked for testing in the first quarter before it is launched, minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Tuesday.

During the test period, the CBS will perform data compilation and analysis prior to warnings being sent to people.

Cell broadcast technology allows emergency warnings to be sent to all devices connected to mobile networks within a specific area. Unlike SMS, the system does not require phone numbers to send messages. Phone users do not need to download an application.

The ministry has been jolted into action after catastrophic floods in the upper North, particularly in Chiang Rai, where the efficiency of its emergency warning system has been called into question.

Mr Prasert said disseminating emergency information requires the close cooperation of related agencies. For example, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for sending alerts about landslides and the Thai Meteorological Department for changes in the weather.

Mobile phone network providers are asked to increase the channels for sending alerts to people. In urgent situations, messages will flash on people’s phones.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Department will run urgent broadcasts on both radio and television.

Mr Prasert said the ministry has prepared alerts to be issued as a new storm has been forecast and may be heading close to Thailand.

Under the current system, used during the recent floods in the Wiang Pa Pao area of Chiang Rai, emergency information is relayed to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. It is then passed on to mobile network providers via the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

The alerts are determined by the degree of the emergency, rated on a scale of 1-5 with five being the most severe, resulting in evacuation notices being sent to local residents.