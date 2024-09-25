New alert system for devices soon

The cell broadcast service (CBS) system, which allows emergency weather warnings to be sent across all devices connected to mobile networks within a certain target area, will be up and running in the second quarter of next year, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry said yesterday.

The comprehensive warning system is earmarked for testing in the first quarter before it is launched, said Digital Economy Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

During the test period, the CBS will perform data compilation and analysis prior to the warnings being sent to people.

With cell broadcast technology, emergency warnings can be sent to all devices connected to mobile networks within a specific area.

The system does not require phone numbers to send messages, such as the way SMS messages are distributed, allowing for the rapid and efficient communication of emergency information within an entire area.

Phone users do not need to download an application.

Mr Prasert yesterday chaired a meeting of agencies connected to the alert programme, namely the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the Office of the National Water Resource, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Government Public Relations Department (PRD), as well as mobile phone network providers.

The DES Ministry has been jolted into action after catastrophic floods in the upper North cast its emergency warning system into question.