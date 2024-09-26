Narathiwat bomb blast injures 8 soldiers

Authorities also on alert in Pattani after security cameras stolen

A power pole along a local road in Rangae district of Narathiwat is toppled after a bomb attached to it exploded on Thursday, injuring eight soldiers. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT - Eight soldiers were injured in a roadside explosion believed to be the work of insurgents in Rangae district of this southern border province on Thursday.

The improvised bomb was tied to a power pole on the side of a local road in Ban Hulu Pare in tambon Tanyongmat. It was detonated by the attackers as a military pickup truck carrying the soldiers was driving past.

The force of the blast toppled the power pole, and the windshield and windows of the pickup truck were shattered.

The soldiers sustained injuries and were rushed to Rangae Hospital.

According to the security authorities, the soldiers from the 4805 Ranger Task Force were out gathering wood for building a makeshift camp when the attack occurred.

Authorities believe insurgents active in the area perpetrated the attack.

In Pattani, meanwhile, security forces were on alert following the theft of surveillance cameras at thre locations in tambon Paku in Thung Yang Daeng district.

The cameras were removed from a football field and from the Ban Paku and Ban Sai Khao intersections. The thefts were believed to have occurred between 3pm on Sept 23 and 6pm on Sept 24.

A local security source said the cameras might have been taken by an element planning to launch an attack on security forces in the province, prompting authorities to devise preventive measures.