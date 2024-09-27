PM puts poverty in crosshairs

Listen to this article

Top-level meeting: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chairs the first meeting of her five-member senior advisory team based at the government guest house called Baan Phitsanulok on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)

Eradicating poverty and building a prosperous economy are among the goals the government plans to achieve during the rest of its term, an adviser to the prime minister said.

The government has only just over two years left in office so Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wants to do everything in her power to ensure Thais will be able to escape poverty, said Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the five-member advisory panel appointed by the prime minister.

The goal is for the country to overcome economic problems, he said.

"This will pave the way for a prosperous economy to emerge," Dr Surapong said, quoting the prime minister.

He made the remarks after Ms Paetongtarn met with her advisory team on Thursday at Baan Phitsanulok, the ornate government guest house on Phitsanulok Road.

"Baan Phitsanulok is officially opened," Ms Paetongtarn announced on her X account, accompanied by photos showing her leading her advisory team into the mansion in Dusit district of Bangkok.

The meeting was the first since the prime minister appointed the high-profile group to advise her government earlier this month. Pansak Vinyaratn heads the panel, which includes Dr Surapong, Tongthong Chandransu, Phongthep Thepkanjana, and Supavud Saicheua.

Dr Surapong said after the meeting that the prime minister is ready to listen to suggestions from the advisers who have a wealth of experience in various fields. He said Mr Tongthong would offer advice on civil service reform, while Mr Pongthep, a legal expert, would advise on legal affairs to improve the civil service system.

He said Mr Supavud, who is well-versed in economic affairs, will present ideas on economic policies.

Dr Surapong added that he has been involved in public health and soft power development, so he will offer his ideas on these matters.

Mr Pansak has considerable experience in politics and is an expert on foreign affairs and served as an adviser to several former prime ministers, Dr Surapong said.

Mr Pansak was also an adviser on economic policy for Ms Paetongtarn's father, Thaksin Shinawatra when he was prime minister.

Dr Surapong added that representatives from the private sector and officials from government agencies will also be invited to share their ideas and suggestions at Baan Phitsanulok.

He said the advisory team will meet on Thursdays once a week, and the prime minister will also attend.

The team will also work with the cabinet and government agencies.

He said that the advisory team has also suggested that additional economic measures should be rolled out to help flood victims, ease people's debt burdens, and promote exports by small and medium-sized enterprises.

"These measures will be presented to the prime minister for consideration," he said.

Built in 1922, Baan Phitsanulok is the official residence of the prime minister, although the only premier to have lived there for any extended period was Chuan Leekpai.

The Venetian Gothic mansion has been used mainly as a guest house for government VIP guests.

Baan Phitsanulok is perhaps best known as the command centre used by former prime minister Chatichai Choonhavan between 1988 and 1991 when Mr Pansak chaired an advisory team. One of that advisory team's most famous policies was to turn "battlefields into marketplaces" in a region still recovering from the Vietnam War and turmoil in Cambodia.