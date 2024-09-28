Rare marbled cat spotted in Kaeng Krachan

A rare marbled cat is seen in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province. (Photo: Thanaset Chaemthem, Kaeng Krachan National Park protection unit 4, Ban Krang)

A marbled cat, currently 12th on the country’s list of protected wild animals, has been spotted recently in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi, according to Mongkol Chaipakdee, the park chief.

He said park officials sighted the marbled cat (Pardofelis marmorata) during a routine patrol near the 12-kilometre marker on a road within the park. The animal is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The animal’s presence highlights the park’s rich biodiversity, said Mr Mongkol, who urged visitors and the public to protect forests and wildlife to preserve the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, which was named a natural World Heritage site in 2021.