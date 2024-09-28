Gold shop to face laundering investigation 

Customers say products sold online by ‘Mae Tuck’ contain less gold than advertised

Complainants show substandard gold items they bought from the high-profile gold retailer Kornkanok “Mae Tuck” Suwannabut. They were among 20 people who filed complaints with consumer protection police against Ms Kornkanok and her husband on Thursday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Authorities are preparing to investigate the gold shop business of Kornkanok Suwannabut, popularly known on social media as “Mae Tuck”, to see if it is being run as a front to launder money.

Ms Kornkanok and her husband Kanpol are accused of selling jewellery with less gold content than advertised during livestreaming sessions on her social media channel. She has reportedly said the jewellery business belonged to her husband.

The customers, who are believed to number in the hundreds, have flocked to the couple’s gold shop in Bangkok to demand refunds.

However, the shop insisted it would only offer a full refund if customers returned the purchase complete with the gifts that came with their merchandise package.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) said on Saturday that it would look into whether the gold ornaments sold by Mae Tuck during her online presentations are authentic.

The Amlo will also look into Ms Kornkanok’s “unusually high” financial status, said Wittaya Neetitham, the director of the office’s legal department. No other details were available.

“The Amlo will check if the woman in question is involved in money laundering or not,” he said.

The office expects to receive more information on the case, which is being investigated by the Consumer Protection Police and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

The Amlo will also look into whether any assets linked to the accused might have been illegally acquired, said Mr Wittaya.

It could seize any assets suspected to have been illegally acquired if there is enough evidence to substantiate money laundering charges, he added.