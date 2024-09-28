ThaiBev chief applauds success of local projects

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, president and CEO of Thai Beverage Plc, joins participants in a pha khao ma promotion project that is part of a local economic development programme aimed at helping communities nationwide, at Sustainability Expo 2024, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Local development is flourishing under a project supported by Thai Beverage Plc, with projects generating 2.6 billion baht in revenue for 136,000 households nationwide over the past nine years, according to Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, the president and CEO of the company.

Mr Thapana discussed the goals and achievements of the programme during a meeting of the private sector team for local economic development held during Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX2024) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

In his capacity as head of the team and chairman of the local pha khao ma (Thai traditional loincloth) project, Mr Thapana expressed pride in the results of the team’s ongoing collaboration since 2016.

The initiative focuses on three key areas: agriculture, processing, and community-based tourism, with the primary goal of generating income for local communities and enhancing their well-being, he said.

To achieve the goals, the focus is on improving access to production factors, creating knowledge, developing marketing strategies, enhancing communication awareness, and ensuring effective management as the project moves forward.

Mr Thapana said the project has primarily received support from the Department of Community Development at the Ministry of Interior, as well as other government agencies, the private sector, academic institutions and civil society.

“More than 1,690 sub-projects have been launched under this local economy project. In 2023 alone, the project generated over 460 million baht in revenue for communities nationwide,” he said.

At SX2024, the Market Place Zone features an exhibition showcasing the journey of the Pha Khao Ma production promotion, highlighting products from communities across the country. The event runs from Sept 27 to Oct 6, from 10am to 8pm.