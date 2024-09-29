PM appoints acting chief

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet

Deputy police chief, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, has been appointed acting national police chief following Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol’s retirement at the end of this month.

In an order signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pol Gen Kitrat will assume the acting role starting on Oct 1. The process of appointing a new police chief can reportedly begin after Oct 3, when the Police Commission’s new regulations come into effect.

There are three potential candidates for the post: Pol Gen Kitrat, the most senior; police inspector-general Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, the second most senior; and deputy police chief Pol Gen Thana Choowong. Pol Gen Kitrat graduated from Police Cadet Class 41 and the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School Class 25. He is set to retire in 2026.