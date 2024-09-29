Mud removers warned over price-gouging in flood-hit Thai provinces

Listen to this article

A backhoe loads mud onto a truck in Mae Sai district of Thailand's Chiang Rai province on Sept 22. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has instructed officials at Thailand's Department of Internal Trade (DIT) to take legal action against backhoe operators in flood-hit provinces for increasing mud removal fees.

Mr Pichai issued the order after he visited affected areas in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces on Saturday and Sunday to monitor the situation and expedite restoration work. He received complaints that some backhoe operators had charged higher fees for clearing mud from their homes.

Mr Pichai said the DIT and provincial commercial offices would ensure that all operators maintain fair prices and display the prices of their services to the public. Those failing to display the service fee notice could face a fine of up to 10,000 baht, while those found to have overcharged customers could face a maximum jail term of seven years and/or a maximum fine of 140,000 baht. Officials would also keep a close eye on other vendors and businesses.

“The ministry asks for cooperation from backhoe operators to keep the mud clear-up fees unchanged to help flood-affected people. Do not aggravate their miseries," the commerce minister said.

Mr Pichai said consumers can report unfair practices or overpriced goods to the DIT’s 1569 hotline or provincial commerce offices.

The ministry on Sunday distributed 2,000 cleaning kits, including blankets and mattress, to people in Chiang Mai to help them clean their houses after the water had drained away. It plans to sell cheap consumer goods under the Thong Fah scheme in flood-hit towns and send out Thong Fah mobile units to remote areas to ease the cost of living for people.