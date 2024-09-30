Chiang Mai dam opens spillway for 1st time in years

Water rushes out of the spillways of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon reservoir in Chiang Mai on Sunday at a rate of 110 cubic metres per second. (Photo: Irrigation Office 1 Chiang Mai)

Communities along the Mae Ngat and Ping rivers have been told to brace for possible floods as authorities decided to discharge excess water through Mae Ngat Somboon Chon reservoir in Chiang Mai province for the first time in 13 years on Monday.

According to media reports, the spillways of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon reservoir were releasing 110 cubic metres of water per second on Sunday. The discharge, local authorities said, will end at 5pm on Monday.

As water levels were expected to increase, residents living on the banks of the rivers were told to be on the lookout for sudden surges of water from upstream. The Royal Irrigation Department also announced on its Facebook page on Saturday, citing a forecast by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), that more downpours are expected in the upper Ping River basin until Tuesday.

The rainfall, which can be heavy in some areas, is likely to increase water flow in the Ping River and its tributaries. It could send 150-200 cubic metres per second of water downstream from the dam's emergency spillway, which could affect Chiang Mai city and other downstream areas, warned the RID.

Chalermkiat Intakanok, director of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Water Transmission and Maintenance Project, said the outflow rate from the dam's spillway was increased to create more space in the dam and prevent an uncontrolled overflow.

The last time authorities decided to release water from Mae Ngat Somboon Chon reservoir was in 2011, when the entire country was affected by severe flooding.

Mr Chalermkiat said that although water levels along the Ping River at Nawarat Bridge have receded to 3.05 metres, which is below the critical point, some areas, including those around Chiang Mai's economic zone, remain flooded.

Clean-up efforts are hindered by low water pressure, he said. As a result, many residents are struggling to clean mud and debris, as authorities have yet to send water trucks to assist in the situation.

Separately, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued warnings to 63 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central Region and the South to be on alert for changing weather conditions. Thunderstorms and gusty winds may occur until Wednesday in all northern provinces, all central region provinces, including Bangkok, and the southern province of Chumphon.