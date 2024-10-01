School bus catches fire, students killed, injured

Firefighters battle the flames engulfing the school bus with students and teachers on board, on inbound Phahon Yothin Road in Pathum Thani on Tuesday. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook account)

A bus taking students from a school in Uthai Thani caught fire on Tuesday and rescue volunteers said a number of young passengers had died in the flames or were injured.

Jor Sor 100 traffic radio network reported the fire on the bus on inbound Phahon Yothin Road near the Zeer Rangsit shopping mall at 12.30pm.

Fire & Rescue Thailand and Thai PBS said the bus carried 38 students and six teachers from Wat Khao Praya Sangkharam in Lan Sak district in Uthai Thani for an educational trip. Their destination was not known.

Traffic Police radio said a number of the passengers died or were injured.