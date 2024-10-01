Bus inferno: 20 students, 3 teachers killed

Listen to this article

The fire-gutted bus that was carrying 38 students and six teachers on a field trip from Uthai Thani, on the highway in the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani on Tuesday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Twenty students and three teachers on a field trip were killed by a fire that raced through their bus in Pathum Thani on Tuesday, while the fate of two others remained unknown.

Sixteen students and three teachers were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said, adding that the causes of the accident were being investigated.

Of the three injured students admitted to patRangsit Hospital for treatment of burns, two had to be put on ventilators, local media reports quoted doctors as saying.

The driver of the bus, identified as Samarn Chankut, fled the scene and his mobile phone was turned off, according to police. An arrest warrant will be issued for him, acting national police chief Pol Lt Gen Kittirat Phunphet said.

Rescue workers said 15 of the dead passengers were primary school pupils and six were high schoolers. Six kindergarten pupils on the bus survived.

The bus was carrying 38 students, from Kindergarten 2 to Mathayom 3, and six teachers from Wat Khao Praya Sangkharam school in Lan Sak district of Uthai Thani province.

Police at the Khukhot station were informed about noon that a bus was on fire on an inbound lane of Vibhavadi Rangsit and Phahon Yothin roads, near the Zeer Rangsit shopping centre in Lam Luk Ka district in Pathum Thani. The road in this section bears two names.

Rescuers rushed to the scene said the bus’s front left tyre had blown out, and the wheel caught fire. The driver lost control, the bus hit the median barrier and the flames rapidly spread up and through the vehicle.

Early images posted on social media and carried by local news outlets showed thick grey smoke pouring out of the bus, parts of which were still on fire.

The bus was the second of a three-bus fleet taking students to an exhibition at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi. They had earlier visited History Park in Ayutthaya. It was a one-day educational trip.

The bus involved belonged to Chinnaboot Tour, based in Sing Buri.

The school posted a Facebook message asking all parents of students on the trip to assemble at the school, where it had set up a coordination centre to help them. (Story continues below)

First responders work inside the fire-gutted bus on Tuesday in Pathum Thani. (Photo: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

PM in tears

A tearful Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra sent condolence messages to the families of those who lost their lives or were injured and said the government would cover medical costs and provide financial aid to the victims and bereaved families.

She later followed up with a visit to patRangsit hospital, where she was visibly moved by her encounters with survivors.

Local media reports quoted Dr Thanapong Jinwong, head of the Centre for Road Safety, as questioning whether there were fire extinguishers on board the coach and whether they had been used.

He said the coach had one exit in the middle and another at the back, which was closed and was too high for the children to climb through and escape.

Unconfirmed reports said the gas-powered bus had a leak. Police and the Department of Land Transport plan to investigate whether the gas installation was original or a later modification, and whether it met safety standards.

First responders prepare to carry bodies out of the fire-gutted bus on Tuesday in Pathum Thani. (Photo: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)