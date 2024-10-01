Chiang Rai braces for more run-off

Three districts in hard-hit northern province experiencing effects of more heavy rain

A flooded area in Muang district of Chiang Rai in mid-September. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

People in three districts of Chiang Rai have been put on alert for possible flash floods and run-off due to another spell of excessive rain.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issued the warning on Tuesday to people in tambons Wiang and Mae Ngoen in Chiang Saen district; tambons Nang Lae, Ban Doo, Tha Sut and Mae Korn in Muang district; and Tha Khao Plueak in Mae Chan district.

Heavy rains totalling 196 millimetres have drenched Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai over the past 24 hours, Jirayu Huangsap, an adviser to the prime minister, said on Tuesday.

Authorities earlier issued a fresh warning for more wet weather from Tuesday to Thursday in areas of the upper North still reeling from the floods of recent weeks.

The Thai Meteorological Department said that in addition to Chiang Rai, residents of Phayao, Nan, Phetchabun and Sukhothai should brace for heavy rain and its possible after-effects.

The new wave of water is also having a knock-on effect on low-lying provinces further downstream, such as Ang Thong and Ayutthaya.