Entries invited for 'Moo Deng' zoo logo

Moo Deng, the baby pigmy hippopotamus, at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

The Zoological Park Organization of Thailand is inviting people to help design a new logo featuring its bouncy new star, the young pygmy hippo Moo Deng, for use on official souvenirs.

Director-general Attapon Srihayrun said on Wednesday the organisation will offer a prize for the successful entry. The logo must include the words "Moo Deng".

Entries would close on Oct 7. The winner would receive a 10,000 baht cash prize, he said. Entries could be emailed to moodeng.zpot2024@gmail.com or sent to the inbox on the zoo organisation's Facebook page, facebook.com/ZPOTthailand.

The baby pigmy hippopotamus was born on July 10 at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province, the seventh calf of a 25-year-old cow and a 24-year-old bull.

In Thai, “Moo” means pig and “Deng” refers to bouncing. The name was selected by public vote. She quickly became a social media sensation thanks to her keepers’ Kha Moo & the Gang” Facebook page, which regularly posts photos and videos of her activities and “bouncy” nature.