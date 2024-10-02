Princess Chulabhorn begins post-op therapy

Listen to this article

Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana is receiving physical therapy at Chulabhorn Hospital following foot surgery.

The development came after successful surgery performed on July 30 to address ongoing pain in her left foot and ankle, according to an official statement dated Oct 1 from the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The surgical procedures included tendon relocation in the arch of her foot, bone fusion at the base of her big toe, lengthening of the heel bone, and realignment of the rear part of her heel bone. A specialised medical team carried out the procedures at Chulabhorn Hospital in Lak Si district of Bangkok.

Two months after the surgery, the medical team conducted follow-up examinations, including a CT scan, confirming that her foot bones were healing without complications.

In line with her recovery plan, Her Royal Highness has been advised to temporarily refrain from royal duties and focus on physical rehabilitation.

Princess Chulabhorn will continue her physical therapy at the hospital, where she is receiving specialised care to aid in the full recovery of her mobility.