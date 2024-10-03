Phuket catamaran sinks after catching fire

Smoke pours from the Flamingo Lady 2 before it sank off Phuket on Thursday morning. (Photo: Marine Department)

PHUKET - A catamaran had an engine breakdown, caught fire and sank after taking 22 tourists to an island near Phuket on Thursday morning.

The 16.68-gross-tonnage Flamingo Lady 2 left the Ao Po pier at 10am to take its passengers to Naka Yai island.

While the boat was returning empty to Phuket, its right engine broke down and caught fire between Naka Yai and Raet islands at 10.35am.

Its captain and engineer tried to put out the blaze but to no avail. The 31-year-old captain, Charoon Roengsamut, suffered minor injuries to his legs.

The fire engulfed the catamaran which eventually sank.