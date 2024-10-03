‘No requests for help’ so far from Thais in Mideast

Foreign ministry says it’s ready to help evacuate Thais from danger zones if asked

Thai workers receive passport services at an event organised by the Thai embassy at Moshav Hatzeva in southern Israel, on Sept 25 and 26. (Photo: Royal Thai Embassy, Tel Aviv Facebook)

No Thai nationals have requested to be evacuated so far during the raging conflicts in the Middle East, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said on Thursday that the government had prepared measures to ensure the safety of Thai people living in Israel, Lebanon and Iran.

He said the ministry advised Thais to avoid travelling to areas of conflict and urged citizens in those countries to follow instructions and listen to the local government’s announcements.

It has instructed Thai ambassadors in the Middle Eastern countries to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with local authorities on possible evacuations if the conflict escalates.

The ministry recommended that any nationals who do not need to stay in Israel and its neighbouring countries should leave immediately, he said.

“As of now, there has not been any request from Thai people asking to be evacuated. But if the need arises, we have an evacuation plan,” he added.

“We will first move them to a safe place within the country. Should the conflict escalate further, we will evacuate them to neighbouring countries or repatriate them to Thailand.”

The government will not be sending any more Thai labourers to Israel or surrounding countries until the situation improves, Mr Nikorndej said.

“The ministry has been working with the Labour Ministry to set up guidelines on this matter,” he said. “We are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of Thais in Israel, Lebanon and neighbouring countries and want any Thais staying there to strictly follow the measures and suggestions from their local authorities and Royal Thai Embassies.”

Regarding Thailand’s stance on the conflict in the Middle East, he said the government urges all parties to remain patient and cease all forms of violence to prevent any further escalation.

“Thailand supports the two-state solution where Israel and Palestine co-exist firmly and peacefully,” he said.

Before the Hamas attack in southern Israel on Oct 7 last year, about 30,000 Thai nationals were working in the country, the majority in agriculture and construction. Almost 9,000 were repatriated in the early days and weeks of the war with Hamas, while the rest opted to remain. They were known to be in safe areas not near conflict zones, authorities said at the time.

About 600 Thai labourers, the first to go to Israel since the Hamas attack last October, went to the country in July.

Of the 31 Thais originally taken hostage by Hamas last October, 23 have been released. Two were confirmed dead in May and the fate of the remaining six is unknown.