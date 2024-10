Car crash toppled many power poles

Rescue workers inspect the damaged car on Sunday morning. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu Foundation)

A car hit a power pole, toppled about 10 poles and completely blocked traffic on Soi Lat Phrao 48 Road off Lat Phrao Road in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, on Sunday morning.

The accident reportedly happened at about 6.20am. Rescuers rushed to the scene and found the white car crushed under a toppled power pole. They rescued people from the car.

No casualties were initially reported.

Electricity officials were mobilised to restore power supply in the area.