Flooding persists in 20 Thai provinces

A two-kilometre section of Highway 29 is seen flooded in Nong Ki district of Thailand's Buri Ram province on Saturday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Flooding remained in 20 provinces, mostly in the North and the Northeast, and affected more than 30,000 families on Sunday.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Sunday reported flooding in Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Lampang, Lamphun, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani provinces.

The department said that 34,373 families were affected.

In the norhtern province of Chiang Mai, police reported deep floods in Chiang Mai-Lamphun and Chiang Mai-Lampang roads on Sunday.

From Aug 16 to Oct 6, floods affected 42 provinces, killed 49 people and injured 28 others.