Flooding hits 23 Thai provinces

Flooding affects Sukhothai hospital and its vicinity in Muang district of Sukhothai on Monday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Monday reported flooding in 23 provinces, mostly in the North and the Northeast, affecting over 66,000 families in 1,647 villages.

According to the department, flooding continued in nine northern provinces namely Chiang Mai (declining flood levels), Chiang Rai (declining), Lampang (declining), Lamphun (rising floodwater), Nakhon Sawan (declining), Phetchabun (declining), Phitsanulok (rising), Sukhothai (declining) and Tak (declining).

In the Northeast, seven provinces were inundated - Buri Ram (declining), Chaiyaphum (stable floodwater), Kalasin (stable), Maha Sarakham (stable), Nakhon Ratchasima (declining), Ubon Ratchathani (declining) and Udon Thani (declining).

In the Central Plains, there was flooding in five provinces namely Ang Thong (rising), Ayutthaya (rising), Nakhon Pathom (stable), Suphan Buri (stable) and Sing Buri (stable).

In the South, floods affected two provinces namely Nakhon Si Thammarat (declining) and Songkhla (declining).

The department said that from Aug 16 to Oct 7, floods killed 52 people and injured 28 others in 44 provinces.