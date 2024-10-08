Kitrat appointed as national police chief

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the new national police chief.

The Police Commission resolved to appoint deputy police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet as the new head of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) on Monday.

The decision was reached at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is also the ex officio chairwoman of the commission.

All eight members of the commission voted unanimously in favour of Pol Gen Kitrat's appointment as the new national police chief, while Ms Paetongtarn reserved her right as chairwoman of the commission to abstain from voting.

Pol Gen Kitrat, who is the most senior out of all the candidates who were considered to be the country's 15th national police chief, is due to retire in two years.

He was appointed acting national police chief on Oct 1 and was widely expected to assume the post, given his background and rank.

He has served as acting national police chief before, notably during the stand-off between former national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and his deputy, Pol Gen Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn.

He was reported to the National Anti-Corruption Commission by Pol Gen Surachate, over his decision to approve his dismissal from the force when he clashed with Pol Gen Torsak.

At the time, Pol Gen Surachate said Pol Gen Kitrat's decision to approve his dismissal constituted a dereliction of duty, violating Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

Pol Gen Kitrat, meanwhile, rejected the allegation, saying he was only following existing laws and regulations.

Pol Gen Kitrat graduated from Benjamarachutit Ratchaburi School before going on to study at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School in its 25th Class and later attended and graduated from the Royal Police Cadet Academy in its 41st Class.

After graduating, he worked as a deputy chief of the criminal investigation division at Muang district police station in Rayong.

He rose up the ranks and went on to hold an executive position at the RTP's headquarters, where he mainly focused on intelligence work.

Before he was appointed deputy national police chief, Pol Gen Kitrat served as an assistant national police chief for some time.

Before the commission voted on the proposed appointment of Pol Gen Kitrat, Ms Paetongtarn took the opportunity to remind the commission of the government's push to curb both drug trafficking and scam gangs.