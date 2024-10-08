Law revamp ordered to make roads safer

Listen to this article

Pedestrians use a raised crosswalk outside the Assumption College Primary Section in Bangkok in August. The raised crossing, connected to footpaths on both sides of the street, forces traffic to slow, reducing the chance of accidents. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered authorities to expedite amending obsolete laws to improve road safety.

In her opening remarks at a road safety meeting on Monday, the premier referred to the tragic accident on Oct 1, which prompted the government to re-evaluate current frameworks and regulations governing vehicle safety for passengers.

Ms Paetongtarn stressed the need for stricter law enforcement and called for discussions to figure out ways to update laws and regulations to better promote safer public transport.

Agencies, including the Transport, Interior, Public Health, Social Development and Human Security and Education Ministries, must take on key roles in enforcing their respective laws related to traffic safety.

In addition, there have been suggestions for introducing mandatory bus safety measures, such as performing a pre-departure safety demonstration similar to the pre-flight safety presentation shown on aeroplanes.

Ms Paetongtarn noted video clips have been posted on social media, which provide useful tips on maintaining and operating emergency exit doors on buses.

The prime minister went on to say that road safety will be discussed in detail at an upcoming international forum, which will be chaired by Jean Todt, the UN Special Envoy for Road Safety, in Thailand in November.

This will put the spotlight on transport safety measures. The prime minister said she has invited key agencies to share their thoughts on the issue and stressed the importance of private sector involvement in promoting safe travel.

The premier said a workshop might be organised to foster collaboration between the private and public sectors. She also urged businesses to share the challenges they face as a result of road safety problems and seek appropriate solutions, with assistance from the goivernment.

Meanwhile, the Senate reviewed an urgent motion on accident prevention, resolution and relief following the tragic bus fire during a student field trip last week, as proposed by Senator Wuttichart Kalayanamitr, before submitting it to the cabinet for further consideration.

Sen Wuttichart said the tragedy has raised numerous questions about safety standards on public transport, ranging from issues concerning a vehicle's roadworthiness and safety guidelines. The ill-fated bus was reported to be several decades old.

He insisted on emotional support for the families affected by the tragedy and said such psychological assistance is just as important as establishing the cause of the accident.

Senator Ratchaneekorn Thongthip, meanwhile, spoke in support of continuing school excursions to stimulate out-of-classroom learning among young students. However, the trips must be made safer. Schools must consider student age, distance and overnight stays when organising excursions.