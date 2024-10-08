Flooding in 19 provinces

Flooding in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya province. (Photo: Ayutthaya Station Facebook)

Flooding persists in 19 provinces in the North, the Northeast, Central Plains and the South, affecting more than 66,000 households.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Tuesday reported there were still floods in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan and Sukhothai in the North; Udon Thani, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham and Ubon Ratchathani provinces in the Northeast; Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and Nakhon Pathom in the Central Plains; and Songkhla in the South.

A total of 1,556 villages in 65 districts were inundated and 66,202 families affected, said the department.

Between Aug 16 and Oct 8, flooding hit 44 provinces, affecting 241,482 families. Fifty-two people lost their lives and 28 others were injured.

In Chiang Rai, floodwaters in Mae Sai, Muang, Mae Lao, Wiang Pa Pao, Wiang Chai and Chiang Saen districts were receding.

In Chiang Mai, flood levels remained stable in Mae Wang, Doi Lo, Hang Dong, San Pa Tong, Mae Taeng, Muang and Saraphi districts.

In Lamphun, water levels were rising in Muang district while Lampang reported falling levels in Thoen district.

In Tak, water levels were falling in Sam Ngao and Ban Tak districts. In Phitsanulok, flood levels are rising in Phrom Phiram, Bang Rakam, Muang, Bang Krathum, Wang Thong, Nakhon Chai and Wat Bot districts.

In Sukhothai, the water was receding in Sawankhalok, Sri Samrong Muang and Sri Satchanalai districts.

Nakhon Sawan the flood level was falling in Maung district.

In the Northeast, floodwaters were receding in Muang and Sang Khom districts in Udon Thani.

In Kalasin, water levels were stable in Yang Talad, Nong Krung Sri, Tha Khan Tho, Sahatsakhan and Khong Chai districts. In Chaiyaphum, flood levels were also stable in Khon Sawan, Chaturat, and Sab Yai districts.

In Maha Sarakham, the flood was receding in Muang and Katharawichai districts. In the Central Plains, water levels in In Buri, Muang and Phrom Buri districts of Sing Buri were stable.

In Suphan Buri, floodwaters wre stable in Derm Nang Buat, Bang Pla Ma, Song Phi Nong, Sri Prachan, Sam Chuk and Muang districts.

In Ang Thong, Wiset Chaichan, Chaiyo and Muang district water levels were rising.

In Ayutthaya, floodwaters in Bang Ban, Phak Hai, Sena, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Bang Pa-in, Bang Sai and Bang Pahan districts were rising.

In Nakhon Pathom, water levels in Nakhon Chaisri and Samphan districts were stable. In the South, the flood was receding in Songkhla’s Saya Yoi district, the department said.