Contraband seized from stores in Samut Sakhon

Listen to this article

Officials raid a shop selling contraband from Myanmar in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Monday. (Photo: Food and Drug Administration)

SAMUT SAKHON - Officials raided two shops in Muang district and seized more than 16,000 smuggled, unregistered Myanmar-made products, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The raid followed a similar raids on Chinese minimarts in Bangkok last week, looking for contraband goods.

FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said on Tuesday that FDA and health officials, assisted by police, searched two shops in tambon Khok Kham on Monday and seized smuggled and unregistered food products, medicines, cosmetics and herbal products.

He said they seized 5,530 food products with no Thai language labeling, 2,401 medications, 5,435 herbal products and 810 cosmetic items at Jame shop.

At Pramuan Kankha shop, officials seized 1,302 dietary products, 130 medicines, 386 herbal products and 29 cosmetic items.

Possession and sale of contraband products carries fines of 5,000-300,000 baht and/or jail terms ranging from three months to three years.

Mr Weerachai said the FDA would continue checking shops for illegal health products.

Last week, officials raided 10 Chinese-owned minimarts in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok in response to complaints that shops selling cheap contraband goods were undercutting shops selling legal goods.