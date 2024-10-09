PM discusses cross-border issues in Laos

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at Vientiane's Wattay International Airport, in Vientiane, Laos, October 8, 2024. (Photo: Thailand Government House Handout via Reuters)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met her Lao counterpart on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues affecting both countries, such as drug smuggling, human trafficking and the worrying rise of online fraud.

Ms Paetongtarn, who is in Vientiane for the Asean Summit, met Sonexay Siphandone on Tuesday, accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan and PM's secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej.

At the start of the meeting, she thanked the Lao PM for the warm welcome before stressing the importance of maintaining a close relationship between Thailand and Laos due to their shared borders and history.

They discussed a number of cross-border issues before agreeing to prioritise efforts to combat drug smuggling, human trafficking, online scams and transboundary haze. Both sides also agreed to continue discussions on the management of the Mekong River.

On the issue of drug smuggling, both sides agreed to continue the discussions which started under former PM Srettha Thavisin.

The Thai delegation called for a joint meeting to be held early next year between governors of border provinces from both countries, so they could bring their efforts in line with the principles established in these discussions.

With regards to online scams, both sides agreed to establish a joint task force to combat call centre scam gangs, which will regularly meet to discuss progress.

Furthermore, senior police from both countries will set up routine meetings to coordinate strategies against human trafficking networks.

Both sides plan to implement the Clear Sky Strategy this month, which will see Thailand and Laos integrate air quality data and set up a climate early warning system for the region.

They also agreed to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on integrated water management within the Mekong sub-region.

In addition, both PMs agreed to strengthen economic cooperation and further promote bilateral trade, investment and tourism. Thailand also pledged to continue training Laos' healthcare personnel and developing Laos' public health system under the 2022-20025 human resource development plan.

Ms Paetongtarn also stressed Thailand's commitment to ensuring that all foreign workers have access to social welfare and health services while working in the country.