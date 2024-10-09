Tak Bai victims fret as deadline looms

Listen to this article

Rangsiman Rome

The People's Party (PP) has warned that if the statute of limitations in the case concerning the Tak Bai massacre expires without justice being seen to be served, it will further inflate concerns that the nation's legal system operates on double standards.

Rangsiman Rome, a list MP for the party and its deputy leader, told parliament on Tuesday that injustice breeds distrust and that it was high time local residents had their fears of such "double standards" allayed.

He was referring to the indictment in the Criminal Court of the former senior officials connected to the massacre that occurred in Narathiwat's Tak Bai district on Oct 25, 2004.

Some of the suspects, including Pheu Thai Party list MP Gen Pisal Wattanawongkiri, have not reported to the court to acknowledge the indictment.

If they do not do so by Oct 25 when the statute of limitation expires, they will no longer be able to be held criminally liable.

Gen Pisal served as the commander of the Fourth Army Region that was involved in the Tak Bai massacre, which occurred when security forces dispersed a rally in front of the police station in Tak Bai district. The protesters were calling for the release of six detainees.

Seven demonstrators died at the scene, and 78 others died from suffocation or organ failure as they were detained and transported to a military camp in Pattani's Nong Chik district, 140 kilometres away.

It was reported last week that Gen Pisal had applied for and was granted leave by Deputy House Speaker Gen Pichet Chuamuangpha from Aug 26 to Oct 30 to undergo medical treatment abroad.

It is unclear whether he will return in time for the trial.

Gen Pisal has been chastised by critics for allegedly trying to avoid the trial.

Mr Rangsiman said Gen Pisal should stand trial, and if he does not, it is the government's responsibility to ensure he is brought before a judge.

He said local distrust of the authorities dates back to Pheu Thai's predecessor, Thai Rak Thai, which is accused of neglecting residents' plight and failing to administer justice adequately.

"More and more people are getting the impression they are experiencing deja vu under the current Pheu Thai administration," he said.