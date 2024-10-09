Thai kids excel at Olympiad

Thai students have won 24 medals, including five golds, at the 2024 International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) for primary school students in China.

Thanu Wongchinda, secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), said that 24 Thai students participated in the competition in Wenzhou, a city in China's Zhejiang province, from Oct 1-6.

Twelve students took part in the mathematics contests, and the others in science.

IMSO is a global competition in maths and science for students under the age of 13. This year's contest attracted 263 participants from 18 countries, he said.

Mr Thanu said that three Thai students -- Chatdanai Limsirirangsan from Krabi International School, Phuttipong Nontikarn from Srisawangvong School in Songkhla's Hat Yai district and Phetprima Sretthapiyanont from Mater Dei School in Bangkok -- won gold medals in maths.

Nethisada Tangyingyong from Wat Khao Kloi School in Hat Yai and Waris Suwanchatri from Saengthong Vitthaya School in Hat Yai won gold medals in science. The other Thai contestants also won nine silver medals and 10 bronzes.

The Thai contestants also won the Best Overall Maths award and the Stem (science, technology, engineering, and maths) Discovery award, he said.

The students will be given an opportunity to take part in international contests, he said.