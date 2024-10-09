PM urges Asean to unite for peace

Paetongtarn advises members not to become proxies for any power, proposes Myanmar dialogue

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra attends the Asean Summit in Vientiane on Wednesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) not to allow the region to become embroiled in geopolitical issues threatening its security.

“Asean can maintain peace and stability only through constructive cooperation,” she said during her address to the 44th Asean Summit on Wednesday in Vientiane.

“Towards that end, Thailand will play its part as an active promoter of peace and common prosperity to achieve a conducive environment for development.”

Ms Paetongtarn said external factors are increasingly shaping Asean security. Competition among major powers and rising tensions worldwide have led to trust deficits and weakened multilateralism and regionalism, she said.

Member states, she said, must remain steadfast in strengthening the Asean community and avoid becoming a proxy for any power.

She said collective leadership in advancing regional interests is crucial in reinforcing Asean centrality and making Asean-led frameworks relevant for meaningful engagement with external partners

This needs to be done, she said, by fostering inclusive dialogue and cooperation under the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

She pledged that Thailand would work closely with all Asean member states to sustain regional peace and stability and enhance the region’s standing as a responsible global player.

“While Asean does not take sides, member states must take a principled stand on issues affecting the region and people,” she said.

Regarding tensions in the South China Sea, she said Thailand urges all parties to exercise self-restraint, avoid provocative actions, and engage constructively to resolve disputes peacefully.

Thailand is committed to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea per international law. Ms Paetongtarn said that freedom of navigation and flights in and above the South China Sea must be ensured.

Thailand also shares global concerns about the situation in the Middle East, including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She said the kingdom supports all efforts towards a ceasefire, securing the unconditional release of all civilians, including Asean citizens, and unrestricted humanitarian access. The country remains firmly in support of a two-state solution, she added.

Ms Paetongtarn also expressed deep concern about the situation in Myanmar, which is a high priority for Thailand.

As a neighbour with a common border of 2,400 kilometres, Thailand has been affected by the conflict in Myanmar, which has resulted in an increase in displaced persons, illegal migration and disruption of trade and livelihoods of people. Other concerns include public health and transnational crime, especially narcotic drugs and online scams.

In this context, she said Thailand will work with all its friends in Asean and beyond to achieve a peaceful, stable, and unified Myanmar.

“Asean should send a unified message to all parties in Myanmar that there is no military solution. It is time to start talking. Thailand is ready to help,” she said.

She also said it is vital for parties to find a political solution. Opening up more political space and dialogue between parties is vital as Myanmar moves forward with planned elections next year.