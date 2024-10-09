Celebs in crosshairs over online ‘scam’

Listen to this article

People who fell victim to an alleged gold scam run by online retailers Kornkanok “Mae Tuck” Suwannabut and her husband Kanpol “Pa Bia” Rueng-aram submit evidence to police at the Central Investigation Bureau on Tuesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police are stepping up their investigation into a suspected online business scam that involves recruiting celebrities to serve as product presenters.

The case is causing a stir on social media after news anchor Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy hinted at a scandal surrounding a well-known direct sales company that has reportedly been using top Thai celebrities as presenters to build a network and sell people on dreams of investment opportunities.

Some people reportedly failed to receive what was promised or advertised.

In response, Pol Lt Gen Akkaradej Pimolsri, assistant national police chief, said on Wednesday that national police chief Kitrat Phanphet had assigned him to oversee two major cases.

One is an alleged gold scam run by Kornkanok “Mae Tuck” Suwannabut and her husband Kanpol “Pa Bia” Rueng-aram. The other concerns The Icon Group, a direct sales business that has used famous celebrities to draw in the public.

The CPPD this week impounded luxury vehicles worth 120 million owned by Mae Tuck and Pa Bia, who are accused of fraud.

Pol Lt Gen Akkaradej said he had ordered the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) to set up a centre to receive complaints from victims.

Regarding the involvement of celebrities, he said an investigation would be carried out to determine their roles, with legal action taken if appropriate.

The online business in question focuses on health supplement products, and features well-known executives and celebrities such as Yuranunt “Sam” Pamornmontri, Kan Kantathavorn and Pechaya “Min” Wattanamontree.

The company in question registered with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board in 2019 as a direct marketing business. In 2020 it applied for registration as a direct sales company but the request was denied, said Jitipat Boonsom, director of the division overseeing advertising at the OCPB.

Since 2020, 15 individuals have filed complaints, claiming they invested in products from the company but were unable to sell them, Mr Jitipat said.

The Office will investigate whether the advertisements of influencers were exaggerated or misleading, he added.

In might also revoke the award given to Icon CEO Waratphon “Paul” Waratvorakul on Consumer Protection Day in 2022 if any violations are discovered, he added.

Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Sudsanguan, deputy chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), said his investigators were also on the case and hinted that many celebrities might be prosecuted.