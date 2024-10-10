Two suspects from the 2004 Tak Bai massacre case flee

Protesters are arrested in Narathiwat's Tak Bai district on Oct 25, 2004. (File photo: Tawatchai Khemgumnerd)

Two suspects in the 2004 Tak Bai massacre case left the country before their arrest warrants were issued, a House committee was told.

The information was conveyed at a meeting of the House Committee on Legal Affairs, Justice, and Human Rights, chaired by Kamolsak Leewamoh from the Prachachat Party.

The meeting aimed to follow up on progress in bringing suspects to trial for the Tak Bai massacre, which took place in Narathiwat's Tak Bai district on Oct 25, 2004.

The Narathiwat Provincial Court has issued arrest warrants for seven suspects, while the attorney-general has ordered indictments against seven additional suspects.

Among the participants at Wednesday's meeting were representatives from the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform, as well as individuals connected to the case, including Pornpen Khongkachonkiet, director of the Cross Cultural Foundation.

Key officials, namely from the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4 Forward Command, Provincial Police Region (PPR) 9, National Security Council, and Prosecutor's Office Region 9, also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, PPR 9 representative Pol Col Rangsee Manjit responded to a question posed by committee member Witthaya Kaewparadai.

Mr Witthaya asked whether police had contacted the Immigration Bureau (IB) to inquire if any or all of the 14 suspects had fled the country.

Pol Col Rangsee said that PPR 9 had sent copies of the arrest warrants against the suspects to the IB, which has been on the lookout for them in case they are attempting to leave the country.

When the committee chairman asked if any suspects had left the country, Pol Col Rangsee confirmed that at least two suspects have left, although he did not disclose their identities.

Pol Col Rangsee added the two suspects left before the arrest warrants were handed to the IB.

The police colonel explained that investigators had forwarded copies of the warrants to the IB as soon as they received them.

Romadon Panjor, a PP MP and representative from the House Committee on National Security, pressed for clarity on the suspects' whereabouts.

Pol Col Rangsee admitted that, so far, police have been unable to locate the suspects. Interpol has been alerted and is in the process of issuing a Red Notice for the two suspects who left.