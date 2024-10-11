Unlicensed Korean cosmetic surgeon arrested

Police and public health officials seize documents and other evidence during a raid on a clinic in Pathumwan district of Bangkok on Friday, where an unlicensed South Korean doctor was arrested. (Photo: Department of Health Service Support)

A Korean doctor was arrested for performing cosmetic procedures without a licence at a clinic in Pathumwan district of Bangkok on Friday.

The doctor, whose name was withheld, was apprehended while he was providing consultation services and evaluating beauty enhancement services at the clinic.

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) at the Ministry of Public Health was alerted about the illegal employment of a foreign doctor and contacted police, said Dr Phanuwat Panket, the department’s director-general. The Medical Council of Thailand was also advised.

Police said the suspect would be charged with violating the Medical Profession Act BE 2525 for practising medicine without proper registration and permission, which is punishable by up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to 30,000 baht.

The DHSS will file a complaint against the clinic owner, who will be considered guilty of negligence under the Hospital Act BE 2541, said Dr Phanuwat.