Drug arrests made at Vietnamese-only karaoke bar

Police arrest three Vietnamese nationals and seize drugs and a gun during a raid on a karaoke bar in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro Facebook page)

Three Vietnamese nationals have been arrested on drug charges at a Nonthaburi karaoke bar that reportedly served only Vietnamese customers, police said on Saturday.

Police raided the nightspot at the Bua Thong Market 3 in tambon Bang Bua Thong at 1am on Saturday. They were responding to a complaint that foreigners were operating a bar where illicit drugs were used, said Pol Col Phreut Chamroonsart, chief of the Bang Bua Thong police station.

During the search, officers found a pistol with three bullets and many sachets containing ecstasy and ketamine at a counter table.

Three Vietnamese nationals — one woman and two men — were arrested. They were identified as Ms Ho Thi Bien, 28; Hoang Duc Anh, 35; and Nguyen Huu Long, 31. An interpreter was called in to help police interrogate them.

During questioning, the suspects claimed the bar was owned by a Thai national. They were only caretakers there are were paid 15,000 baht a month each.

Pol Col Phreut said there were no customers inside the bar at the time of the raid. The nightspot had opened just 10 days earlier, he added.

Having obtained information that it served only Vietnamese customers, investigators had been keeping a close watch on the bar, he said.

The three suspects were initially charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell, illegal possession of firearms, illegal entry and working with no permits. All were held in police custody for legal action.

The investigators said they would shut down the bar and call its Thai owner in for questioning.