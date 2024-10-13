Vow to promote human rights for UNHRC term

Thailand has vowed to promote collaborative work among human rights academics and work with civil society organisations during its three-year term on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Pinsuda Jayanama, director-general of the International Organisations Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, outlined steps the country has taken since it was selected to be a UNHRC member during 2025-2027.

She said the department will seek discussions with state agencies, including the UN Permanent representative in New York and Geneva, to lay out key human rights issues to push forward together.

The emphasis will be on new challenges including the impact of climate change and the disruption of digital technology on human rights, she said.

Thailand will also enhance its efforts in children's and women's protection while promoting academic cooperation in the field of human rights protection.

She said Thailand will seek further collaboration with Thai civil society organisations because battling human rights violations needs support from all local stakeholders.

On Oct 9, during the UN General Assembly in New York, Thailand topped the table with 177 votes in balloting to gain a seat on the UNHRC.

Seats at the 47-member body are allotted according to regional groupings, and most countries run unopposed.

The three-year term is due to start on Jan 1, 2025.