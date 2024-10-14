Pisal may face expulsion for missing court date

Listen to this article

Gen Pisal Wattanawongkiri (police photo)

The Pheu Thai Party has vowed to take action against its party-list MP Gen Pisal Wattanawongkiri if he returns to the country after the statute of limitations in the Tak Bai case expires.

Sorawong Thienthong, the party's secretary-general, said on Sunday Gen Pisal would remain an MP even if the party decides to expel him now, when asked about criticism the party is not doing enough to bring him to justice.

"The party is not worried the Tak Bai case will affect its popularity in the Deep South because it is a personal matter and Gen Pisal still has time to return to prove his innocence," he said.

But Mr Sorawong insisted the party will take action which may result in expulsion if the MP returns after Oct 25. Gen Pisal was granted leave to receive medical treatment overseas. His leave of absence period exceeds the statute's expiry.

Gen Pisal served as commander of the Fourth Army Region that was involved in the Tak Bai massacre, which occurred when security forces dispersed a simmering protest in front of a police station in Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province on Oct 25, 2004.

The protesters were calling for the release of six detainees, and over 80 people were believed to have died in the rally dispersal and subsequent transport of detainees by police.

The 20-year statute will run out on Oct 25, and if any suspect cannot be brought to face trial by the date of the statute's expiry, they will no longer be criminally liable. The Narathiwat Provincial Court has issued the warrant for Gen Pisal's arrest.

Meanwhile, the Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party called on the government to take action in the Tak Bai case while expressing concerns about its apparent lack of enthusiasm in pursuing suspects.

Unless the government demonstrates a strong will to ensure justice for the victims and their families, the issue may cause further problems and worsen the security situation in the Deep South, said the TST.

It said the government must address the issue as the country was selected to be a UNHRC member from 2025–2027. The party also backed the push for an apology from the government.