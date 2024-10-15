Army to auction unwanted dogs

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Royal Thai Army’s Veterinary & Remount Department will hold an auction to find homes for 64 dogs that did not meet the requirements to become service dogs.

The auction will be held on Nov 16 at the Military Dog Centre in Pak Chong district. There are two breeds: German Shepherds (nine males and 16 females) and Belgian Malinois (23 males and 16 females).

Their ages range from 2.9-3.3 years. They were trained but did not pass military requirements as some were too friendly, under or overweight. Those interested need to have a copy of their ID card and photos of the place where the dog will be taken care of.