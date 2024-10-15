Thai job hunters arrested for illegally entering Malaysia

Listen to this article

A Malaysian immigration official searches one of the vans which was carrying smuggled Thais to promised jobs, in Rantau Panjang town in Kelantan state on Sunday evening. (Photo: Jaban Immigresen Malaysia Negeri Kelantan Facebook account)

Malaysian immigration authorities have arrested 38 Thais who crossed the border illegally and were being taken to work promised to them by job brokers they paid.

They had been smuggled across the border from Narathiwat in Thailand to a border town in Malaysia's neighbouring Kelantan state.

Kelantan Immigration deputy director Nik Akhtarulhaq Nik Abdul Rahman said 22 Thai men and 16 women were apprehended in seven vans intercepted near Rantau Panjang on Sunday evening, Bernama news agency reported.

The 38 had intended to work illegally in Malaysia, he said. All were taken to the Kelantan Immigration Complex for questioning.

"The Immigration Department urges every employer to employ foreigners who have valid passports and the public is asked to come forward and channel information about immigrants or any illegal activities of foreigners," he was quoted as saying.

Rantau Panjang is opposite Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat, where the Kolok River marks the frontier.