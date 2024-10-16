iCon CEO among 15 arrested on fraud charges

Top TV host and wellness clinic ‘doctor’ among others taken into custody

The iCon Group CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul is arrested at the Office of the Consumer Protection Board on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police on Wednesday arrested iCon Group founder and CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul and 14 others on charges of fraud as they continued to gather evidence against the online sales business.

Mr Warathaphon, 41, was taken into custody at the Consumer Protection Board office at around 4pm. He was there to give a statement about the operations of his business, which is being investigated for alleged pyramid selling and fraud.

The Criminal Court earlier on Wednesday approved arrest warrants for Mr Warathaphon and 17 others, some of them celebrities, on charges of public fraud and putting false information into a computer system.

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division and the Consumer Protection Police Division took Mr Warathaphon with them to search his house and offices. He was later taken to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) headquarters in Bangkok.

As of Wednesday night, 15 of the 18 people named in the warrants had been taken into custody, with three still at large.

Kan Kantathavorn, a well-known TV host and actor linked to The iCon Group, was brought to the CIB at 7.30pm. His arrest followed that of two other suspects, Jirawat Saengpakdee and Kanokthorn Puranasukhon.

Arrested earlier were Ms Panjarat “Boss Tan” Kanokrakthanaphorn; Tananont “Boss Mor Ek” Hiranchaiwan; Ms Natpasorn “Boss Suay” Chatthanasor; Ms Yasikan “Boss Soda” Ekchisanuphong; Nantharat “Boss Om” Chaowanapreecha; Thawinphas “Boss Win” Phupattanarin; Hassayanont “Boss Pop” Ekchisanuphong, and celebrity Yuranunt “Sam” Pamornmontri.

The arrest of Mr Tananont followed an earlier unsuccessful attempt to track him down at the iCon Wellness centre in Bangkok. He is qualified as a medical technician but is accused of falsely presenting himself as a doctor of medicine.

Also in custody were three more members of The iCon Group: actress Pechaya “Boss Min” Wattanamontree, Ms Wilailak “Boss Oil” Jengsuwan; and Thanarot “Boss Off” Thitijariyawat.

Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, ordered building management to prepare rooms to interrogate the fraud suspects and cleaning staff to clean detention rooms.

More than 1,100 people have filed fraud complaints against The iCon Group, which sold health and dietary supplements.

The company attracted many people by offering cheap online sales courses. But once they enrolled, they were asked for more money to buy products, followed by larger financial commitments to help advertise for new recruits.

Reporters surround TV host Kan Kantathavorn following his arrest on Wednesday night, as police prepare to question him about his connection to The iCon Group at the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)