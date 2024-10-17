PM courts China on 6G launch base

Listen to this article

Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang, left, pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, right, at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has invited China to build a satellite launch base for providing 6G technology in Thailand as part of discussions aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, as both countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

China, meanwhile, will send a new pair of giant pandas as goodwill ambassadors to celebrate the anniversary.

Han Zhiqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on the premier at Government House on Friday. Following their discussions, the envoy, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy and the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, donated 7.2 million baht to support flood victims in Thailand.

Thai government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab summarised the key points of the meeting, saying Ms Paetongtarn expressed her pleasure in welcoming the Chinese ambassador, noting next year's "Golden Year of Friendship".

Ms Paetongtarn said Thailand is ready to cooperate with China in elevating mutually beneficial relations, especially in trade, investment in emerging industries, as well as cultural exchanges.

Mr Han congratulated her on her appointment as prime minister and reaffirmed China's commitment to deepening the countries' cooperation and friendship.

He highlighted the successful talks between Ms Paetongtarn and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the recent Asean Summit in Laos.

Mr Jirayu said both sides agreed to organise cultural exchanges later this year, continuing into 2025 as part of the celebrations.

In addition, China's sacred Buddha Tooth Relic will be temporarily enshrined in Thailand for 73 days from Dec 4, and a new pair of giant pandas will be sent to Thailand.

The two sides agreed to enhance trade relations, with Ms Paetongtarn thanking China for approving the Guanlei Port on the Mekong in China's southern Yunnan province as a fruit import checkpoint in late July.

She also invited Chinese companies to invest further in Thailand by building data centres, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing bases, and a small rocket launch base for low-orbit satellites to provide 6G services.

The envoy confirmed that China is ready and willing to arrange Ms Paetongtarn's official visit to the country, during which time she will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mr Li.