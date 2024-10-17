Flood relief centre closes

Clean-up operation in flood-affected Saraphi district of Chiang Mai (photo supplied)

Chiang Mai province has closed its flood relief centre after reportedly wrapping up its mission and despite the fact many locals claim to have still not received promised help.

The closure of the help centre was announced on Wednesday by Chiang Mai deputy governor Tosapol Phuanudom.

It was opened in response to the severe flooding that affected Chiang Mai from Oct 5 to 14. Despite the closure, relief efforts from various state agencies continue to assist affected residents, Mr Tosapol said.

The centre coordinated daily meetings at 8am to assess the flood situation, addressing issues such as water management, aid distribution and public health, he said.

It also took donations, set up shelters and provided health support to flood victims. As floodwaters receded and life returned to normal for most residents, the centre's operations were brought to a close on Monday, said Mr Tosapol.

However, many residents have voiced frustration on social media, claiming they did not receive the aid promised by the centre.

Some reported difficulties in contacting the emergency hotlines, and criticised the lack of clear communication about the centre's location and the process for requesting help.

According to them, volunteers from several areas, rather than the authorities, were seen as playing a more active role in providing aid.

In response, Chiang Mai province said over 95% of affected residents received timely assistance.

Looking ahead, the province plans to clean up and restore the city by clearing debris and sanitising streets and neighbourhoods. Lessons learned from this disaster will be presented to the cabinet in November to improve future disaster management strategies, officials said.

Jirayu Huangsab, an adviser to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, confirmed that Bangkok and central provinces are safe from flooding due to the reduced level of water being released from the Chao Phraya Dam.

However, he warned residents in the South to remain vigilant as heavy rains in the region pose landslide risks in 13 provinces.