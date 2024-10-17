Uzbek trafficking suspect arrested in Pattaya

PATTAYA - A citizen of Uzbekistan was arrested at a luxury condo in Pattaya on an Interpol red notice issued for allegations of human trafficking.

The 34-year-old woman, identified only as Gumi, is wanted in Uzbekistan for luring young women into working as prostitutes, said Pol Col Naphasapong Khositsuriyamanee, the chief of the Chon Buri Immigration Bureau.

She fled to Thailand after Uzbek police arrested several members of her gang in a recent crackdown, he said on Thursday.

Upon checking the woman’s documents to confirm her identity, officers found that her visa had already expired.

She was sent to the Pattaya police station to acknowledge the overstay charge, police said, adding that she would be deported afterwards.